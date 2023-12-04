Senior Connect
Kinston non-profit benefits from YouTube star’s latest challenge

Non-profit Kinston Teens received tens of thousands of dollars in groceries and other essential items from a recent YouTube challenge done by MrBeast.(Kinston Teens)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston non-profit was the recent beneficiary of the latest challenge video released by YouTube star and Pitt County resident Jimmy Donaldson.

Donaldson, known worldwide on YouTube as MrBeast is well known for his viral philanthropic challenges on YouTube.

Kinston Teens was one of the beneficiaries of the star’s most recent of those challenges.

Recently the MrBeast channel had a challenge called “Survive in a Grocery Store” where the participant had to live in a grocery store for several days for a chance to win money each day.

In the challenge, the twist was that to earn the money daily, the participant would have to choose $10k worth of groceries from the store daily to donate to a local charity.

When the challenge was over, Kinston Teens said they had received tens of thousands of dollars in groceries and essential items from MrBeast to share with the community.

“We are immensely thankful for the generosity of MrBeast and Safeway. Eastern North Carolina, particularly East Kinston, faces significant challenges related to food insecurity. This partnership allowed us to address these critical issues by providing essential resources to our community,” said Kinston Teens Founder and Executive Director Chris Suggs.

As of Monday afternoon, according to YouTube the video of the challenge had been viewed more than 62 million times.

