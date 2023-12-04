Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

It’s more than just horsing around: What is the WPD Mounted Patrol Unit?

Officer Watts with the WPD Mounted Patrol Unit grooms Romeo.
Officer Watts with the WPD Mounted Patrol Unit grooms Romeo.(WECT)
By Daniella Hankey
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With all the technology available to modern police departments, using horses seems like something from the 19th century.

The Wilmington Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit is more than just living history as they make sure downtown is safe.

“We do everything that an officer on a car in the streets does, with the exception of transporting prisoners. A lot of times, they will see things before we see something,” said Officer Bryson Campbell with the Wilmington Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit.

The Wilmington Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit has been on the streets since 1989, when Officer John Winecoff started patrolling the streets with his trusty steed, Jubil.

Now, it’s one of only two mounted patrol units in the state and the horses even draw recruits to the force.

“Growing up, my family had horses, it was always something that I was interested in and I thought it would be a good opportunity to be a police officer and do it on horseback,” said Officer Jason Watts with the Wilmington Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit.

Officer Jason Watts has been with the unit for more than twenty years, for other officers like Bryson Campbell it was a chance to patrol the streets from a different perspective.

“A spot came open, and I felt like it would be a challenge and something that was so far removed from what I had been doing. I just thought it would be a great opportunity,” said Officer Campbell.

Just like caring for a cruiser, these horses need maintenance as well.

“There’s a lot of care including feeding, grooming which a considerable amount of our time is devoted to just that,” said Officer Watts.

That amount of time also leads to close bonds between humans and horses.

Something Officer Watts knows all too well after he lost his partner Crescent to an illness. They had worked together for 17 years.

“It was an awesome relationship, a great opportunity to work so many years with a partner through our stages of life. It was probably the highlight of my career, ” said Officer Watts.

But, the Mounted Patrol Unit isn’t horsing around the officers face the same risks as their colleagues.

Just this summer, while on the job Elton was hurt after a drunk driver hit him and an officer...an injury that could have proven deadly for the horse. Elton is now standing tall watching over the two newest members of this special stable; Romeo and Willie.

Officer Watts says they’re not done yet, “I see us growing, we’ve grown here recently were up to five horses and four riders- so I see us growing,” said Officer Watts.

Because who wouldn’t want to be a part of this unit? “We’re the most visible thing we have in the police department. The public loves them, and that’s who we are here working for.”

The WPD Mounted Patrol Unit shows no signs of slowing down after all they never say “nay” to a call.

You don’t need to have experience with horses to join the unit and can find job opportunities on the City of Wilmington Downtown Task Force website as well.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Accident on Snow's Cut Bridge
Highway patrol: Alcohol involved in single-car crash on Service Road near Snow’s Cut Bridge
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 27-year-old Rafael Pescador of Clinton, NC.
Police: Man in custody after pedestrian hit by vehicle on Worth Drive
This year's Best Overall Boat award went to "Toy Story in Carolina."
Carolina Beach hosts 2023 Island of Lights flotilla
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Both Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lanes heading into Wilmington to close for months starting Jan. 3

Latest News

Juxon Morgan Lankford found out she was living with multiple brain tumors at the age of 20.
Local family sells mistletoes to raise money for brain tumor research
The Clarkton Fire Department responded to a structure fire at around noon on Monday, Dec. 4.
Clarkton Fire Department responds to structure fire
Brunswick County Board of Elections
Brunswick County Board of Elections dismisses protest hearing for Sandy Creek mayoral election
NCDHHS launches performance dashboard for 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline