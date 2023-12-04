It’s more than just horsing around: What is the WPD Mounted Patrol Unit?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With all the technology available to modern police departments, using horses seems like something from the 19th century.

The Wilmington Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit is more than just living history as they make sure downtown is safe.

“We do everything that an officer on a car in the streets does, with the exception of transporting prisoners. A lot of times, they will see things before we see something,” said Officer Bryson Campbell with the Wilmington Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit.

The Wilmington Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit has been on the streets since 1989, when Officer John Winecoff started patrolling the streets with his trusty steed, Jubil.

Now, it’s one of only two mounted patrol units in the state and the horses even draw recruits to the force.

“Growing up, my family had horses, it was always something that I was interested in and I thought it would be a good opportunity to be a police officer and do it on horseback,” said Officer Jason Watts with the Wilmington Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit.

Officer Jason Watts has been with the unit for more than twenty years, for other officers like Bryson Campbell it was a chance to patrol the streets from a different perspective.

“A spot came open, and I felt like it would be a challenge and something that was so far removed from what I had been doing. I just thought it would be a great opportunity,” said Officer Campbell.

Just like caring for a cruiser, these horses need maintenance as well.

“There’s a lot of care including feeding, grooming which a considerable amount of our time is devoted to just that,” said Officer Watts.

That amount of time also leads to close bonds between humans and horses.

Something Officer Watts knows all too well after he lost his partner Crescent to an illness. They had worked together for 17 years.

“It was an awesome relationship, a great opportunity to work so many years with a partner through our stages of life. It was probably the highlight of my career, ” said Officer Watts.

But, the Mounted Patrol Unit isn’t horsing around the officers face the same risks as their colleagues.

Just this summer, while on the job Elton was hurt after a drunk driver hit him and an officer...an injury that could have proven deadly for the horse. Elton is now standing tall watching over the two newest members of this special stable; Romeo and Willie.

Officer Watts says they’re not done yet, “I see us growing, we’ve grown here recently were up to five horses and four riders- so I see us growing,” said Officer Watts.

Because who wouldn’t want to be a part of this unit? “We’re the most visible thing we have in the police department. The public loves them, and that’s who we are here working for.”

The WPD Mounted Patrol Unit shows no signs of slowing down after all they never say “nay” to a call.

You don’t need to have experience with horses to join the unit and can find job opportunities on the City of Wilmington Downtown Task Force website as well.

