Garner’s Scotty McCreery invited to join Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRAL) - Garner’s own Scotty McCreery has been invited to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

He received that invitation from one of his idols in country music legend Garth Brooks. McCreery was delighted to hear the announcement onstage during his spotlight artist performance at Sunday’s Opry Country Christmas show.

Becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry is a prestigious recognition for country artists. It’s noted as “a mark of high esteem within the country music community” and showcases the best the genre has to offer.

On Facebook, the multi-platinum selling country artist said the announcement was “truly a dream come true!!”

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.