Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Former fire department board president honored with posthumous Order of the Long Leaf Pine award

Jennings D. Edge, former president of the Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors, passed...
Jennings D. Edge, former president of the Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors, passed away in 2022.(Calabash Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Former Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors President Jennings D. Edge was honored with a posthumous Order of the Long Leaf Pine award last Saturday, Dec. 2.

The award is the highest honor that can be given by the governor’s office, recognizing people who contribute to their community.

Jennings died in Nov. 2022, but the CFD says that he had been on the board for 38 years and was president for 23 years.

“He was instrumental in the growth of the fire department to the strong and thriving institution that it is today. The department’s main station was dedicated in his memory back in April of this year,” a CFD announcement states.

The award was presented to his daughter Adrianna Sidelinger at the department’s Christmas party on Dec. 2.

Calabash Fire Department Fire Chief Keith McGee (left) and CFD Board President Buster Dowless...
Calabash Fire Department Fire Chief Keith McGee (left) and CFD Board President Buster Dowless (right) stand beside Arianna Sidelinger (center) as she accepts an Order of the Long Leaf Pine award honoring her late father, Jennings D. Edge. Taken on Dec. 2, 2023.(Calabash Fire Department)
An Order of the Long Leaf Pine award honoring Jennings D. Edge posthumously.
An Order of the Long Leaf Pine award honoring Jennings D. Edge posthumously.(Calabash Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Accident on Snow's Cut Bridge
Highway patrol: Alcohol involved in single-car crash on Service Road near Snow’s Cut Bridge
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 27-year-old Rafael Pescador of Clinton, NC.
Police: Man in custody after pedestrian hit by vehicle on Worth Drive
This year's Best Overall Boat award went to "Toy Story in Carolina."
Carolina Beach hosts 2023 Island of Lights flotilla
The Holly Plaza housing complex in Holly Ridge in Onslow County.
‘Someone will be held accountable’: Lawyer for Holly Plaza Apartments residents shares details about case

Latest News

Tar Heel School project wrapping up construction.
Tar Heel Middle School to move to virtual learning as crews complete renovations
Cole Swindell's 2024 "Win the Night Tour" will feature special guests Dylan Scott and Lily Rose
Cole Swindell to play Live Oak Bank Pavilion with Dylan Scott and Lily Rose
Lankford and her son, Luke, have both been diagnosed with cavernous malformations, benign...
Mother and son with brain tumors raise awareness by selling mistletoe
Boats of all sizes wound their way from Snow’s Cut to the boat basin, showing off for the...
Carolina Beach hosts 2023 Island of Lights flotilla