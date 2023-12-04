Former fire department board president honored with posthumous Order of the Long Leaf Pine award

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Former Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors President Jennings D. Edge was honored with a posthumous Order of the Long Leaf Pine award last Saturday, Dec. 2.

The award is the highest honor that can be given by the governor’s office, recognizing people who contribute to their community.

Jennings died in Nov. 2022, but the CFD says that he had been on the board for 38 years and was president for 23 years.

“He was instrumental in the growth of the fire department to the strong and thriving institution that it is today. The department’s main station was dedicated in his memory back in April of this year,” a CFD announcement states.

The award was presented to his daughter Adrianna Sidelinger at the department’s Christmas party on Dec. 2.

Calabash Fire Department Fire Chief Keith McGee (left) and CFD Board President Buster Dowless (right) stand beside Arianna Sidelinger (center) as she accepts an Order of the Long Leaf Pine award honoring her late father, Jennings D. Edge. Taken on Dec. 2, 2023. (Calabash Fire Department)

An Order of the Long Leaf Pine award honoring Jennings D. Edge posthumously. (Calabash Fire Department)

