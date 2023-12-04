Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: clearing, chilling

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Dec. 3, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An infusion of dry, crisp air will cause temperatures to slip this week. Your First Alert Forecast still allows 60s to near 70 Monday but, by midweek, highs and lows will have fallen to the 50s and 30s, respectively.

Your First Alert Forecast pins rain odds near zero through most of the period. A jet stream disturbance will force a quick shower chance Wednesday; low to medium chances arrive with the next cold front by the end of the coming weekend.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

