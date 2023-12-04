Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Casper, the Great Pyrenees who fended off a pack of coyotes in Decatur and was badly injured in the process, is up for Farm Dog of the Year.
By Don Shipman and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - The dog that fended off a pack of coyotes last year and was badly injured in the process has been nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.

Casper, a Great Pyrenees, spent weeks at the veterinarian and months at home in Decatur, Georgia, recovering from his injuries. One year later, 3-year-old Casper is fully healed and thriving.

“He’s doing superbly. His wounds are all healed, and he really loves being out with the animals and protecting them,” Casper’s owner John Weirwille said.

Casper is in the running to win Farm Dog of the Year by the American Farm Bureau Federation. A panel of judges with the Farm Bureau will choose the winner based on nomination materials submitted, as well as the dog’s helpfulness to the farmer and their family, playfulness and obedience.

If Casper wins Farm Dog of the Year, he will receive a year’s worth of Purina dog food as well as a $5,000 cash prize.

The general public can vote for their favorite dog to win the People’s Choice Award, which is worth $1,000.

“There are a lot of deserving dogs. It’s an honor for him just to be nominated,” Weirwille said.

The Farm Bureau says the winner of People’s Choice Pup, along with the Farm Dog of the Year and runners-up will be announced in January at the American Farm Bureau Convention.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Accident on Snow's Cut Bridge
Highway patrol: Alcohol involved in single-car crash on Service Road near Snow’s Cut Bridge
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 27-year-old Rafael Pescador of Clinton, NC.
Police: Man in custody after pedestrian hit by vehicle on Worth Drive
This year's Best Overall Boat award went to "Toy Story in Carolina."
Carolina Beach hosts 2023 Island of Lights flotilla
The Holly Plaza housing complex in Holly Ridge in Onslow County.
‘Someone will be held accountable’: Lawyer for Holly Plaza Apartments residents shares details about case

Latest News

Juxon Morgan Lankford found out she was living with multiple brain tumors at the age of 20.
Local family sells mistletoes to raise money for brain tumor research
FILE - Republican presidential candidate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks during a...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum ends 2024 Republican presidential bid days before the fourth debate
Juxon Morgan Lankford found out she was living with multiple brain tumors at the age of 20.
Mother and son with brain tumors raise awareness by selling mistletoe
John Hungarland, 84, met Jackie Moore, 67, when he moved into Commonwealth Senior Living in...
Unexpected love leads seniors to get married months after meeting