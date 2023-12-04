Senior Connect
Crews to add roundabout to Bladen Co. intersection with history of dangerous crashes

Per the NCDOT, a traffic signal was installed at the intersection a while ago, but some drivers get stuck waiting for a red light to change to green even when there isn’t any traffic because of the light.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are set to convert the intersection of N.C. 211 and N.C. 131 to a roundabout, per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Per the NCDOT, a traffic signal was installed at the intersection a while ago, but “because this area is rural, drivers sometimes wait for a red light when there is no opposing traffic.”

Additionally, the NCDOT says there were 15 crashes injuring 15 people over the past five years at the intersection, and that nine of these were “the more serious frontal-impact type.” NCDOT research has found that roundabouts consistently reduce the risk of crashes, especially crashes resulting in injuries and/or death.

“Based on the data we have today and the department’s demonstrated success with roundabouts, drivers would be much better served going through a roundabout at this location,” said Ken Clark, the department’s District 3 engineer based in Whiteville, in the announcement.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2025.

The improvements are taking place thanks to a $1.9 million federal grant from what was originally known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed back in 2021. The NCDOT is providing the local match of 20 percent required for the grant, which brings the total price to about $2.3 million.

The NCDOT says it will be a one lane roundabout large enough to accommodate commercial trucks, and the project is cheaper than many other road projects because the Town of Bladenboro owns the land needed for the project.

