Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cole Swindell to play Live Oak Bank Pavilion with Dylan Scott and Lily Rose

Cole Swindell's 2024 "Win the Night Tour" will feature special guests Dylan Scott and Lily Rose
Cole Swindell's 2024 "Win the Night Tour" will feature special guests Dylan Scott and Lily Rose(Cole Swindell)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cole Swindell is set to play Live Oak Bank Pavilion with guests Dylan Scott and Lily Rose on Saturday, June 6, 2024.

Swindell is visiting the city as part of the Win the Night Tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, on the Live Nation website and in-person at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion box office.

The country singer’s newest single 3 Feet Tall came out on Dec. 1, and his last album was Stereotype from 2022.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Accident on Snow's Cut Bridge
Highway patrol: Alcohol involved in single-car crash on Service Road near Snow’s Cut Bridge
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 27-year-old Rafael Pescador of Clinton, NC.
Police: Man in custody after pedestrian hit by vehicle on Worth Drive
This year's Best Overall Boat award went to "Toy Story in Carolina."
Carolina Beach hosts 2023 Island of Lights flotilla
The Holly Plaza housing complex in Holly Ridge in Onslow County.
‘Someone will be held accountable’: Lawyer for Holly Plaza Apartments residents shares details about case

Latest News

Holland Watkins plays the role of a mouse in Disney's new movie "Wish"
Actress from Southport plays role in Disney’s ‘Wish’
One of Wilmington’s most well-known radio personalities, Kimberly McLaughlin-Smith, is a...
Wilmington’s ‘Night Nurse’ is a contestant in ‘Fab Over 40′ international competition
Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to play the Wilson Center
Lainey Wilson and Cody Jinks are set to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington, NC
Live Oak Bank Pavilion announces concerts with Lainey Wilson, Cody Jinks