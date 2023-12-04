Cole Swindell to play Live Oak Bank Pavilion with Dylan Scott and Lily Rose

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cole Swindell is set to play Live Oak Bank Pavilion with guests Dylan Scott and Lily Rose on Saturday, June 6, 2024.

Swindell is visiting the city as part of the Win the Night Tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, on the Live Nation website and in-person at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion box office.

The country singer’s newest single 3 Feet Tall came out on Dec. 1, and his last album was Stereotype from 2022.

