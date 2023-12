CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Clarkton Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 12:37 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4.

“Today at 12:37 p.m. Station 52 with mutual aid from Elizabethtown, Lisbon, North Whiteville, and Bladenboro responded to a working structure fire. Thank you to all responding crews,” a CFD announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.