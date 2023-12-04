Lawsuit filed claiming Columbus County jail staff failed to prevent inmate from being assaulted

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Joshua Johnson, a former inmate at the Columbus County jail, filed a civil action lawsuit on Dec. 1 against former sheriff Jody Greene, current sheriff Bill Rogers and two jail employees.

Johnson in the lawsuit says that four inmates near-fatally assaulted him inside his cell on Aug. 3, 2022. The assault resulted in a severe traumatic brain injury, respiratory issues, limited stamina, severe anxiety and panic attacks that have persisted ever since, per the lawsuit.

Court documents from last year also state that he was held in the hospital for several days, and State Bureau of Investigations agents found that he had requested to be moved out of the pod he was housed in due to safety concerns before the assault. The assault was one of many reasons cited in the petitions to have Green removed from office. However, Green resigned before the case was heard in court.

He is seeking damages from Greene as an individual, Rogers in his official capacity as sheriff, the two employees as individuals and Western Surety Company.

The suit says Johnson was incarcerated on misdemeanor charges on July 29, 2022, and couldn’t afford bond, and he was placed in a quarantine cell for several days because of the current COVID rules. The lawsuit says that Bernetta Crawford, a detention officer, placed him into the gang pod on August 3, 2022, despite him not being affiliated with any gangs.

“Crawford told Mr. Johnson he was not going to like his assignment. She then took him to HA-143, told him it was a gang pod, and asked if he had problems with anyone in the pod. Although Mr. Johnson initially said he did not, he then saw someone he did have a problem with. Mr. Johnson told Crawford about the threat, that it was not safe for him to be in the pod, and that he needed to be removed. Crawford ignored Mr. Johnson’s concerns. She told him to “deal with it” and ended the conversation,” the lawsuit states.

It continues, saying that the inmates began threatening him well before 2 p.m. on August 3, but that correction officers ignored his calls for help and his attempts to use the emergency call button.

“It was obvious other inmates were about to attack Mr. Johnson. For example, they took off their socks, which inmates often do before they are about to fight someone on a slippery floor. Correction officers ignored this obvious sign of imminent threat to Mr. Johnson’s safety,” the suit continues.

The lawsuit says that he was pulled into a cell and assaulted for about two minutes from 2:16 to 2:18 p.m. and that he staggered outside of the cell at 2:28 p.m. He was moved to the showers at 2:34 p.m., and other inmates began using the emergency call button to seek help from guards, per the lawsuit.

Johnson says that he didn’t receive any help from officers until 2:46 p.m.

You can read the full lawsuit below:

