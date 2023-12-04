Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Charlotte hosting 2024 Copa America semifinal, third-place playoff matches

The event is expected to draw approximately 150,000 people to uptown Charlotte over the week.
Bank of America Stadium will be the host venue for the July 2024 matches.
Bank of America Stadium will be the host venue for the July 2024 matches.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte and Bank of America Stadium will serve as a host city and venue for CONMEBOL Copa America 2024.

That announcement was made on Monday by Charlotte FC. The stadium in uptown will be the site for a semifinal match on July 10 as well as the third-place playoff on July 13, according to the team.

Copa America is South America’s continental championship featuring Argentina, Brazil and Columbia, a news release stated. Mexico and the United States headline the list of North American teams qualified for this special edition tournament, according to Charlotte FC.

The 2024 Copa America will feature 32 matches in June and July. The event is expected to draw approximately 150,000 people to uptown Charlotte over the week, organizers said.

“It’s an incredible honor for Bank of America Stadium, and Charlotte, North Carolina, to be selected as a host city for CONMEBOL Copa America 2024,” Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue said in a statement. “It speaks volumes about our city, our fanbase and the greater Carolinas community that CONMEBOL chose our home as the site of two monumental matches in the international game. The eyes of the world will be on Uptown in July and we can’t wait to showcase Charlotte as one of America’s best soccer cities.”

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus County jail
Lawsuit filed claiming Columbus County jail staff failed to prevent inmate from being assaulted
Fire and EMS crews in the Bolivia area responded to a crash involving an ATV on Sunday, Dec. 3.
One person airlifted following ATV crash in Bolivia area
New laws that went into effect Dec. 1 will change North Ccarolina's concealed carry laws and...
A closer look at two of North Carolina’s newest laws, from fentanyl fines to concealed carry laws
Demonte Tevon James
Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on drug charges after traffic stop
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge inspection to close lanes through Friday

Latest News

The UNC Wilmington men’s basketball team defeated No. 12 Kentucky Saturday, 80-73.
UNCW men’s basketball team upsets No. 12 Kentucky
This year's Duke's Mayo Bowl will feature the North Carolina Tar Heels and West Virginia...
UNC, West Virginia to face off in Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte
The Carolina Panthers fell to the division-rival Buccaneers on Sunday, 21-18.
Interim coach Tabor’s debut is more of the same for NFL-worst Panthers
The UNCW Men's Basketball Team
UNCW men’s basketball team upsets No. 12 Kentucky
Hoggard High School
Hoggard football team advances to state championship game