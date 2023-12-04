Cape Fear Memorial Bridge inspection to close lanes through Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Intermittent lane closures are expected between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge through Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

“Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Dec. 4-8, #NCDOT will inspect the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures in both directions,” the announcement states.

Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution while crews work on the bridge.

