Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge inspection to close lanes through Friday

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Intermittent lane closures are expected between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge through Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

“Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Dec. 4-8, #NCDOT will inspect the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures in both directions,” the announcement states.

Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution while crews work on the bridge.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Accident on Snow's Cut Bridge
SHP: Alcohol involved in single-car crash on Service Rd. near Snow’s Cut Bridge
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 27-year-old Rafael Pescador of Clinton, NC.
Police: Man in custody after pedestrian hit by vehicle on Worth Drive
This year's Best Overall Boat award went to "Toy Story in Carolina."
Carolina Beach hosts 2023 Island of Lights flotilla
The Holly Plaza housing complex in Holly Ridge in Onslow County.
‘Someone will be held accountable’: Lawyer for Holly Plaza Apartments residents shares details about case

Latest News

Accident on Snow's Cut Bridge
SHP: Alcohol involved in single-car crash on Service Rd. near Snow’s Cut Bridge
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Both Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lanes heading into Wilmington to close for months starting Jan. 3
Both lanes of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge heading into Wilmington are set to close on Jan. 3...
Commissioner: Both Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lanes heading into Wilmington to close for months
Roadway cleared following three-vehicle crash in Southport