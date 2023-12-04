Brunswick County Board of Elections dismisses protest hearing for Sandy Creek mayoral election
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Board of Elections dismissed the protest hearing for the Sandy Creek mayoral election on Monday, Dec. 4.
“The alleged irregularities/misconduct was not sufficiently serious to cast doubt on the apparent results of the election,” a BOE representative said.
