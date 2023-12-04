Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Brunswick County Board of Elections dismisses protest hearing for Sandy Creek mayoral election

Brunswick County Board of Elections
Brunswick County Board of Elections(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Board of Elections dismissed the protest hearing for the Sandy Creek mayoral election on Monday, Dec. 4.

“The alleged irregularities/misconduct was not sufficiently serious to cast doubt on the apparent results of the election,” a BOE representative said.

Alt wins Southport mayoral race; Winners decided in two tied Brunswick Co. races

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Accident on Snow's Cut Bridge
Highway patrol: Alcohol involved in single-car crash on Service Road near Snow’s Cut Bridge
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 27-year-old Rafael Pescador of Clinton, NC.
Police: Man in custody after pedestrian hit by vehicle on Worth Drive
This year's Best Overall Boat award went to "Toy Story in Carolina."
Carolina Beach hosts 2023 Island of Lights flotilla
The Holly Plaza housing complex in Holly Ridge in Onslow County.
‘Someone will be held accountable’: Lawyer for Holly Plaza Apartments residents shares details about case

Latest News

The Brunswick County Board of Elections announced the winners of the Bald Head Island Council...
Alt wins Southport mayoral race; Winners decided in two tied Brunswick Co. races
Representative Deb Butler (Source: WECT)
State Rep. Deb Butler announces plans to file for reelection
The two races were tied, so they were decided randomly as stated by state law.
Winners decided in two tied Brunswick Co. races; recount ongoing for Southport mayoral election
Vote
Rich Alt leads Joe Hatem by a single vote in Southport mayoral race after canvassing