Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Bald Head Island invites community to storm damage reduction project meeting

Bald Head Island
Bald Head Island
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The community is invited to the “GO Bond Town Hall” on Monday, Dec. 11, according to an announcement from the Village of Bald Head Island.

Per the announcement, the meeting will be held at 10 a.m. in the multipurpose room at the Bald Head Island Department of Public Safety building, located at 273 Edward Teach Ext.

The meeting will also be available online via Zoom. Those wishing to join virtually can by following these instructions.

“The purpose of the Town Hall is to educate the public on the 2025 Coastal Storm Damage Reduction (CSDR) project, how it fits into the Village’s long-term shoreline protection plan, financing, and the proposed bond referendum,” the village announcement states. “There are several resources posted on the dedicated 2024 Bond Referendum webpage (HERE) and the Village’s shoreline protection webpages (HERE). A copy of the presentation and a video of the meeting will be posted on the 2024 Bond Referendum webpage.”

The public can submit questions in advance to GOBOND@villagebhi.org.

“There may be an opportunity for the live audience to ask questions, however, there will be no questions taken over Zoom,” the announcement adds.

The community is invited to the “GO Bond Town Hall” on Monday, Dec. 11.
The community is invited to the “GO Bond Town Hall” on Monday, Dec. 11.(Village of Bald Head Island)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Accident on Snow's Cut Bridge
Highway patrol: Alcohol involved in single-car crash on Service Road near Snow’s Cut Bridge
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 27-year-old Rafael Pescador of Clinton, NC.
Police: Man in custody after pedestrian hit by vehicle on Worth Drive
This year's Best Overall Boat award went to "Toy Story in Carolina."
Carolina Beach hosts 2023 Island of Lights flotilla
The Holly Plaza housing complex in Holly Ridge in Onslow County.
‘Someone will be held accountable’: Lawyer for Holly Plaza Apartments residents shares details about case

Latest News

Jennings D. Edge, former president of the Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors, passed...
Former fire department board president honored with posthumous Order of the Long Leaf Pine award
Tar Heel School project wrapping up construction.
Tar Heel Middle School to move to virtual learning as crews complete renovations
Cole Swindell's 2024 "Win the Night Tour" will feature special guests Dylan Scott and Lily Rose
Cole Swindell to play Live Oak Bank Pavilion with Dylan Scott and Lily Rose
Lankford and her son, Luke, have both been diagnosed with cavernous malformations, benign...
Mother and son with brain tumors raise awareness by selling mistletoe