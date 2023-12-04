Bald Head Island invites community to storm damage reduction project meeting

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The community is invited to the “GO Bond Town Hall” on Monday, Dec. 11, according to an announcement from the Village of Bald Head Island.

Per the announcement, the meeting will be held at 10 a.m. in the multipurpose room at the Bald Head Island Department of Public Safety building, located at 273 Edward Teach Ext.

The meeting will also be available online via Zoom. Those wishing to join virtually can by following these instructions.

“The purpose of the Town Hall is to educate the public on the 2025 Coastal Storm Damage Reduction (CSDR) project, how it fits into the Village’s long-term shoreline protection plan, financing, and the proposed bond referendum,” the village announcement states. “There are several resources posted on the dedicated 2024 Bond Referendum webpage (HERE) and the Village’s shoreline protection webpages (HERE). A copy of the presentation and a video of the meeting will be posted on the 2024 Bond Referendum webpage.”

The public can submit questions in advance to GOBOND@villagebhi.org.

“There may be an opportunity for the live audience to ask questions, however, there will be no questions taken over Zoom,” the announcement adds.

