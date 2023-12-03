UPDATE: Shooting investigation continues in Rocky Mount as child shot listed in serious condition

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say the 8-year-old boy shot in Rocky Mount on Saturday night is now listed in serious condition at a local hospital.

The Rocky Mount Police Department also says they are seeking Arkeem Shields in reference to this case.

They say Shields has several active arrest warrants but all unrelated to this matter.

Rocky Mount Police also say Tiffany Vick was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, shooting into an occupied vehicle, assault on a minor, misdemeanor child abuse, discharging a firearm in the city limits and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Police say Tiffany Vick will continue treatment and be taken into custody once released from the hospital.

After further investigation, police concluded that this began at 1179 West Raleigh Blvd at the Rocky Mount Drive-Thru.

They say 24-year-old Arkeem Shields was in his car, waiting in line at the drive-thru with an 8-year-old boy with him in the car.

Investigators say 41-year-old Tiffany Vick came to the business and approached Shield’s vehicle and a shootout began after a verbal altercation.

They say Shield’s vehicle was hit several times, causing damage and injuring the 8-year-old in the leg with a gunshot wound.

Shield’s then sped away from the scene to get the child to the hospital.

Vick, who sustained two gunshot wounds, collapsed on the scene in the parking lot.

Associates with Vick during the incident, including her wife, Crystal Vick, took her gun away from the crime scene prior to police arrival, obstructing the investigation.

An innocent bystander, 24-year-old Elliott Whitehead, was grazed by a bullet during the shootout and his vehicle was also damaged from the exchange of gunfire.

Police say they believe they obtained the guns used in the shooting, including an A.R. Pistol seized from 923 Edwards Street and a 9mm pistol seized from 525 Nelson Street.

Crystal Vick was charged with felony aid and abet, resisting public officer, and misdemeanor child abuse and issued a $25,000 secured bond and remanded to Nash County Jail.

The Department of Social Services was notified of the minors involved in this case and will conduct their own separate investigation.

The child abuse charges stem from Vick’s bringing other minors to this confrontation, an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old.

At this time, the 8-year-old juvenile is listed in serious condition.

This investigation is active and the Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate this incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).

The previous story is below.

