Man hit by car on Worth Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is in the hospital after being hit by an impaired driver.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, just before 10:30 p.m., police say they responded to the scene at the 2800 block of Worth Drive. They found a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

Police say the victim was transported to Novant Health, where he is currently in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 27-year-old Rafael Pescador of Clinton, NC. He is charged with Driving While Impaired, Felony Serious Injury by Vehicle, Driving While License Revoked and Reckless Driving to Endanger, among other charges. He is currently being held without bond at the NHCSO Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional details will be released as they become available. Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD at (910) 343-3609 or by using the Tip 411 app.

