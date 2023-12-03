Leland In Lights holds annual event but with a few less lights

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland In Lights is an annual celebration that helps kick off the holiday season for the town however, this year the celebration will be a bit smaller.

Employees who work and volunteer for the town of Leland say the Leland In Lights event normally has over 100,000 lights. This year due to upcoming Founders Park renovations the the event has been scaled back, people involved say there could be less than a third of the usual amount of lights.

“So our annual Tree Lighting kind of sparks the holiday season for what we call the Leland In Lights. Leland In Lights has been a growing effort over the years. This year, it’s going to be a little bit scaled back than years in past, particularly because Founders Park is going down for renovation,” said Wyatt Richardson, the community enrichment director for the town of Leland.

Richardson said he is looking forward to the upcoming park renovations which will include a splash pad and amphitheater. But for now, the town decided to put on Leland In Lights just with a few changes.

On Saturday for 6-8p.m. the town kicked off Leland In Lights at the town hall. Instead of decorations in Founders Park, lights were displayed in areas close by.

“In years past, Founders Park was lit, whereas this year, now this park will not be lit as lit at all. Here on the municipal campus, you’ll see stuff around town hall steps along Town Hall drive leading down towards the Brunswick senior Resource Center. Whereas in previous years, Founders Park and the open field had light displays and lighting throughout the tree canopy,” said Richardson.

On Saturday people had the chance to enjoy, food trucks, music and see Santa Clause. Leland In Lights will be going on for the next thirty days.

" I brought my little girl out here to see all the Christmas lights so she can be a part of the little Christmas spirit. When she was first born, she spent a lot of time in the hospital and she almost missed Christmas so I just like to bring her out so she can see all of the pretty lights and all of the Christmas tree,” said Sasha Carenard, an event attendee.

Many people like Carenard say they come to Leland In Lights to help get into the Christmas spirit. She says she enjoys spending this time with friends and family.

“Very blessed. I’m grateful to be here and that she made it through her surgeries and that she’s part of the Christmas spirit with us,” said Carenard.

Leland In Lights is free. Decorations can be found at the town hall. Officials say there is no date set yet for Founders Park renovations to start.

