Georgia Southern, Ohio to meet in Myrtle Beach Bowl

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The two college football squads heading to the Grand Strand for postseason play have been announced.

The 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl will be between Georgia Southern and Ohio, as announced by event officials on Sunday. The annual matchup will be played Dec. 16 at Brooks Stadium in Conway.

Georgia Southern comes in with a 6-6 record out of the Sun Belt Conference. Ohio, meanwhile, finished the regular season at 9-3 out of the Mid-American Conference.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. with the game televised on ESPN.

