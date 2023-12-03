First Alert Forecast: mild showers departing...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Scattered rains amounted to a modest few hundredths of an inch across most of the Cape Fear Region since Friday, and your First Alert Forecast affords the chance for a tiny bit more. For Sunday: expect mostly cloudy skies, the risk of spotty light to moderate showers, mild southwest breezes, and continued balmy temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

A cooler high pressure system will drive your First Alert Forecast in the week ahead. Though temperatures may yet peak deep in the 60s Monday, chillier highs in the 50s to lower 60s ought to be more common in the subsequent days. Nights, too, will start to tilt downward - toward and into the 40s and 30s. Expect rain chances to hover near zero through the period.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast...

