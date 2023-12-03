Carolina Beach hosts 2023 Island of Lights flotilla

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) -The waterways around Carolina Beach had a festive atmosphere Saturday night, as 18 decorated boats competed in the 2023 Island of Lights Christmas flotilla.

Boats of all sizes wound their way from Snow’s Cut to the boat basin, showing off for the judges and drawing applause from crowds on both sides of the Intracoastal Waterway.

This year’s Best Overall Boat award went to “Toy Story in Carolina.”

Other winners included Island of Misfit Toys, Snow Notorious, Nat’l Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Island Christmas and Tiki Christmas.

Island of Lights volunteers have events scheduled in Carolina and Kure Beaches all through the holiday season, culminating with a New Year’s Eve celebration.

This year, it will be at Kure Beach Oceanfront Park.

