UNCW men’s basketball team upsets #12 Kentucky

The UNCW Men's Basketball Team
By Zach Solon
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WECT) - The UNC Wilmington men’s basketball team defeated #12 Kentucky Saturday, 80-73. The win marks the Seahawks’ first victory against a top-15 opponent in program history.

Senior Trazarien White led the Seahawks with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Donovan Newby added 15 points for UNCW in the upset win at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

According to the program’s records, this is the first time UNCW has defeated a ranked opponent in the regular season. The Seahawks defeated #22 Southern California in the first round of the 2002 NCAA Tournament.

UNCW is now 6-2 through the first eight games of the 2022-23 season. The team’s next game will be at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington against Montreat on Dec. 10.

