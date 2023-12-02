‘Someone will be held accountable’: Lawyer for Holly Plaza Apartments residents shares details about case

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Holly Ridge and its housing authority are named in a civil complaint by residents of the Holly Plaza Apartments, a low-income public rental housing complex that is managed by the town and home to over 40 families.

Residents were forced to leave the apartments because of mold issues.

Attorney Ben Chesson is representing all 96 residents of Holly Plaza apartments but says 50 residents have signed up as individual cases. Chesson said this case is unlike one he’s ever seen before.

“I’ve not ever seen a case where there’s this much mold in a residential complex,” Chesson said. “And it’s not just in the residential complexes, but we’ve had tests showing that it’s in the residents’ blood. Especially children’s blood samples have shown mold in the blood that we think comes from mold in these units.”

He said many residents are showing additional physical symptoms of living with the mold for so long.

“There’s residents who obviously are having significant respiratory issues but then even extending on into cognitive issues resulting from the mold exposure and tumors that the residents have experienced and had to have treated as a result of the mold,” Chesson said.

Chesson’s most pressing concern, though, is where these people will go next. The town is paying for the residents to stay in a hotel in Onslow County, but after the town chose to abandon repairs on the apartments, Holly Ridge says the residents will be on their own to find a new place to live at the start of 2024.

“These folks are gonna be homeless come January 1,” Chesson said. “Our first priority is finding these people a place to live. That’s our most pressing concern, then the lawsuit and the other parts of the lawsuit will proceed after that.”

Chesson said he has confidence in his firm’s ability to win the case.

“We want two things,” Chesson said. “One is we want to find these folks somewhere to live. Our second concern is holding the folks who need to be held accountable for injuries that have been caused to them. These people are suffering a lack of health and happiness due to no fault of their own. Someone will be held accountable in this case, I know that for sure.”

Holly Ridge Mayor Jeff Wenzel said they were notified of the lawsuit and the town’s attorneys are reviewing the statement.

Chesson also encourages others living in the area to be aware of mold problems because they’re especially common in eastern North Carolina.

“We just think that this is an issue, this mold issue is prevalent in eastern North Carolina. Often, you learn about it too late. And you’ve already suffered the injuries and you already have the mold in your lungs or in your blood. We would encourage folks to be vigilant about looking for mold.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.