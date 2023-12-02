Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Police chase deer that crashed through elementary school classroom

Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend. (TOMS RIVER PD)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CNN) – Police in New Jersey corralled a deer that was running wild inside an elementary school in Toms River over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The chaos was all caught on police body camera video.

A man walking his dog saw the deer crash through the school’s glass window and called police Saturday night.

Police chased the deer through a hallway before it opened up a classroom door.

Police shouted, “No, no!”, as the deer nuzzled its way into the classroom and on top of bookshelves.

Officers were able to corral it to an exit door and back outside within minutes.

Students and teachers were floored when they returned Monday and found that a deer had been running around in their school.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Both Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lanes heading into Wilmington to close for months starting Jan. 3
Jeffrey Scott Haigler
Man arrested in connection to fatal hit and run in Brunswick Co.
The result of a fire on Pierce Cemetary Road near Hallsboro in Columbus County on Dec. 1, 2023.
Officials identify two killed in Hallsboro area house fire
Accident on Snow's Cut Bridge
SHP: Alcohol involved in single-car crash on Service Rd. near Snow’s Cut Bridge
"There are no words to express how I feel," said Tania Butler Mitchell
Family in Brunswick county remembers loved one who was killed in hit and run

Latest News

Nobody knows the importance of giving blood more than Phoenix Police Officer Morgan Bullis.
Officer donates blood months after being shot in line of duty
Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Caught on camera: Deer breaks into school
FILE - Migrants walk past large buoys being used as a floating border barrier on the Rio...
Court orders Texas to move floating buoy barrier that drew backlash from Mexico
Police lights
Dead longhorn found on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn the day before championship game with Texas