One injured in single-car crash near Snow’s Cut Bridge

(Source: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews are still at the scene of a single-car crash near the Snow’s Cut Bridge in Carolina Beach.

According to county emergency services officials, the accident was reported around 7:27 p.m.

One person was confirmed injured and taken to the hospital. Their current condition has not been confirmed at this time.

WECT has a crew en route to the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

