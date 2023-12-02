One injured in single-car crash near Snow’s Cut Bridge
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews are still at the scene of a single-car crash near the Snow’s Cut Bridge in Carolina Beach.
According to county emergency services officials, the accident was reported around 7:27 p.m.
One person was confirmed injured and taken to the hospital. Their current condition has not been confirmed at this time.
WECT has a crew en route to the scene.
This developing story will be updated as more details become available.
