Hoggard football team advances to state championship game

Hoggard High School
Hoggard High School(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Hoggard High School football team will play in the 4A state championship game for the first time since 2007. The 3-seeded Vikings defeated the 5-seeded Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders on Friday night, 41-20.

Hoggard will play against Weddington- the top-seeded team from the 4A west regional bracket- next Saturday, Dec. 9, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Vikings won the program’s first and only state championship in 2007. Hoggard takes a 14-1 record into the championship game this year.

The West Columbus Vikings lost to Tarboro, 49-12, Friday night in the 1A semifinal game.

