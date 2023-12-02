Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

The Get That Deed Program celebrates 10 years of helping families become homeowners

'Get That Deed' celebrates hug success at the Harreslon Center
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A celebration for the ‘Get That Deed’ program that has helped 164 families gain homeownership over the past 10 years took place at the Harrelson Center this Friday.

Attendees at this event were recognized for their accomplishments in making the move from renting to owning.

These homeowners range from 19 years old to 91 years old. About 80% of these homeowners made less than $16.00 an hour. The founder of Get That Deed tells us this program is for anyone, especially for those who don’t think they can own a home.

“I want everyone to know if you’re grown enough to rent, you’re grown enough to buy and it can happen for you. It’s just you’re transferring paying the money from the landlord to paying the bank and you’re growing equity, inheritance, and wealth for your family”, says Brenda Dixon.

One family moved into their home at the start of this year and they believe this program has taught them about the changing market. They learned about credit, down payments, and different interest rates. The Everett family says this program can help anyone looking to get into homeownership.

“I think a lot of times we feel like, Oh I don’t make enough money or whatever, but how she does it with her program it doesn’t matter about that, she can really tailor it to fit your economic needs and everything. So I think everyone should participate”, says Christopher Everett.

Dixon wants to continue to push these homeowners to use their homes for investments and educate them on what to do if they were to fall on hard times.

To find out more about the Get That Deed program, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Both Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lanes heading into Wilmington to close for months starting Jan. 3
Jeffrey Scott Haigler
Man arrested in connection to fatal hit and run in Brunswick Co.
The result of a fire on Pierce Cemetary Road near Hallsboro in Columbus County on Dec. 1, 2023.
Officials identify two killed in Hallsboro area house fire
Accident on Snow's Cut Bridge
SHP: Alcohol involved in single-car crash on Service Rd. near Snow’s Cut Bridge
"There are no words to express how I feel," said Tania Butler Mitchell
Family in Brunswick county remembers loved one who was killed in hit and run

Latest News

He is a “laid back boy” who gets along well with the other cats at the shelter and likes to...
Pet of the Week: Unnamed domestic shorthair cat from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
Josie, a 11.5-year-old “super mutt” from Wilmington, won the Dog of the Year contest for 2023.
Submissions now being accepted for second paws4people ‘Dog of the Year’ contest
Wilmington leaders flipped the switch Thursday night to light up a Christmas tree in Live Oak...
Wilmington lights up Live Oak Bank Pavilion for the holidays
Close to 600 people, including staff, state lawmakers and elected city and county officials,...
Coastal Horizons holds annual meeting