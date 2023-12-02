The Get That Deed Program celebrates 10 years of helping families become homeowners

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A celebration for the ‘Get That Deed’ program that has helped 164 families gain homeownership over the past 10 years took place at the Harrelson Center this Friday.

Attendees at this event were recognized for their accomplishments in making the move from renting to owning.

These homeowners range from 19 years old to 91 years old. About 80% of these homeowners made less than $16.00 an hour. The founder of Get That Deed tells us this program is for anyone, especially for those who don’t think they can own a home.

“I want everyone to know if you’re grown enough to rent, you’re grown enough to buy and it can happen for you. It’s just you’re transferring paying the money from the landlord to paying the bank and you’re growing equity, inheritance, and wealth for your family”, says Brenda Dixon.

One family moved into their home at the start of this year and they believe this program has taught them about the changing market. They learned about credit, down payments, and different interest rates. The Everett family says this program can help anyone looking to get into homeownership.

“I think a lot of times we feel like, Oh I don’t make enough money or whatever, but how she does it with her program it doesn’t matter about that, she can really tailor it to fit your economic needs and everything. So I think everyone should participate”, says Christopher Everett.

Dixon wants to continue to push these homeowners to use their homes for investments and educate them on what to do if they were to fall on hard times.

