First Alert Forecast: a wet and mild weekend

By Ella Tansey
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:23 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast features scattered showers, mostly cloudy skies, and mild temperatures this weekend. A low pressure system is set to bring rain chances of 60% for Saturday, 70% for Saturday night, 50% for Sunday, and 30% for Sunday night to the Cape Fear. This weekend won’t be a complete washout, as scattered showers will provide ample dry intervals in between. Keep an eye on your WECT First Alert Weather App’s interactive radar, ahead of any outdoor plans.

This weekend hosts pleasant temperatures with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect mild temperatures to linger until Monday, after which, highs will gradually retreat into the 50s.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

