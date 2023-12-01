UNCW men drop road basketball contest to ECU 74-66

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coach Takayo Siddle’s UNCW Seahawks went on the road to Greenville Thursday night to take on Coach Michael Schwartz’s East Carolina Pirates, dropping a 74-66 decision.

UNCW led by as many as ten points in the first half, despite shooting 36 percent from the floor and missing all nine three point attempts. Siddle’s team took a 36-29 lead into the break behind 13 points from Shykiem Phillips.

But the Pirates found their shots in the second half, hitting 14 of 23 field goals, including five out of nine from behind the three point line. Schwartz’s squad took their first lead at 43-42 at the 12:31 mark, and after a 49-all tie four minutes later, took control of the contest and pulled away from the visitors.

Phillips led UNCW (5-2) with 20 points and Bobby Pettiford had 24 for ECU (5-3).

UNCW continues it’s road swing with a trip to face 12th=ranked Kentucky on Saturday.

