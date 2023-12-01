Senior Connect
Tiny living robots made from human cells surprise scientists

Anthrobots were created by a team of scientists using human cells from the trachea.
Anthrobots were created by a team of scientists using human cells from the trachea.(Source: Gizem Gumuskaya/Tufts University/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Future treatment of serious health conditions may soon involve tiny living robots that are created from human cells.

They’re called anthrobots. A team of scientists created them using human cells from the trachea.

Part of the reason why they used those cells is because they are covered with cilia, or tiny, hair-like projections.

The scientists said the cells grew into clumps in a lab dish and used the cilia to move around.

Those cell clumps were then tested to see if they could move over damaged human neurons, and to researchers’ surprise, the anthrobots encouraged growth to the damaged region of the neurons.

The scientists said the experiments are at an early stage, but they said they hope that one day the anthrobots will be able to help heal wounds or damaged tissue.

The research is from Tufts University and Harvard University and was published Thursday in the journal Advanced Science.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

