Submissions now being accepted for second paws4people ‘Dog of the Year’ contest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Through Sunday, Dec. 31, submissions are being accepted for paws4people’s second Dog of the Year contest, the nonprofit announced on Friday.

“The search is on for the Dog of the Year! Nominate YOUR dog as the 2024 Dog of the Year,” the paws4people announcement states. “The contest winner’s characterization will be featured on the label of a limited run of Wrightsville Beach Brewery Amber Ale Beer Can, $500 cash prize, $100 gift certificate to Wrightsville Beach Brewery, A mini photography session valued at $400 for the winning dog by Samantha Ann Photography, a framed commemorative artwork of beer can film, PNG files of artist Emma Gay’s renderings of the winning dog in black and white and in color sent digitally via email, and special recognition at a Brewery event.”

Those wishing to participate can do so from anywhere in the United States. Those who live outside of Wilmington can have the prizes shipped.

“Second and third place winners will each receive a $50 gift certificate to Wrightsville Beach Brewery and special recognition at a Brewery event,” the announcement adds.

To submit a photo of your dog, please click here.

“Beginning December 1st 6:00AM EST-December 31st 11:59:59 EST, nominate your favorite dog by submitting a favorite photo of your dog and a minimum $10 tax deductible donation to paws4people and, in your dog’s words, tell us why he or she would make the perfect Dog of the Year. If you’d like to donate more, that’s fine too; each dollar you donate equals another vote and helps to support paws4people’s life changing mission,” the release explains.

Voting will also conclude at midnight on Dec. 2. To look at current submissions and vote, please visit here.

For more information about the contest, please visit its website.

