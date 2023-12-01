Pet of the Week: Unnamed domestic shorthair cat from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, approximately three-year-old domestic shorthair cat is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.

He is a “laid back boy” who gets along well with other cats and likes to cuddle, according to his handlers.

Up-to-date on his vaccinations, microchipped and neutered, he would likely do best in a quiet and calm environment.

Those interested in adopting him are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those wishing to adopt can also call the shelter at (910) 798-7500. Additional information can be found here.

