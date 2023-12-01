NHC Board of Education to consider dissolving Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion committee

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The chair of the New Hanover County Schools Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Committee wants the board to consider dissolving the committee.

During an agenda review meeting Tuesday, Board Member and EDI Chair Melissa Mason said she would like the board to evaluate the committee’s role at its next meeting on Dec. 5.

“I think we need to analyze the strategic goals, as well as the progress that the committee has made and consider dissolving the committee,” Mason said.

Mason’s words were surprising to Board Member Stephanie Walker, who is also a member of the EDI committee. Walker says Mason did not tell other members of her desire to bring a motion to dissolve the committee.

Walker says the committee plays an important role in helping staff, students, and families.

“There’s nothing wrong with equity, diversity and inclusion,” said Walker. “In fact, our community is very diverse and I feel like inclusion is important, and that goes across the board on a lot of issues.”

School Board Chairman Pete Wildeboer says the board would have to revisit its 2022-2027 strategic plan if the committee is dissolved. The plan outlines EDI as one of six areas improvement for the district during that time.

“Goal: Students and staff agree that their school/worksite is an inclusive, equitable, and diverse place where they have a strong sense of belonging and connectedness,” the current plan reads.

The EDI’s role in the strategic plan is to “Build out system-wide shared language definition of Equity.”

Board Member Josie Barnhart thinks a district-level EDI committee is not needed because the board gets enough input from individual schools when it comes to diversity.

“The input is coming through our staff,” Barnhart said. “I’ve said before that when you look at our school improvement teams and plans, those are the steps of how we are going to be specifically targeting each school and we know that each school is going to need different things. And so, do we need a district level committee? I’m interested to hear the conversation, but initially coming into my role, I don’t think it’s necessary.”

Barnhart believes the board can amend the strategic plan to be in-line with state and federal standards while eliminating the EDI committee.

“What I’m saying is reevaluating the strategic plan so that we are aligned to the demographics we are responsible to submitting at the state and federal level. And so those look like racial demographics, AIG, multilingual, special needs, military, family, transient family.”

Walker says the district needs the EDI committee to fulfill the goals outlined in the current plan.

“There is work to do,” said Walker. “We have a disproportionality problem. And also, I don’t think that’s where our community is. I believe that this work is important to a lot of people.”

During Tuesday’s agenda review meeting, Mason told NHCS Chief EDI Officer Malcom Johnson that she planned to address her thoughts on the committee at its meeting on Dec. 4.

School Board Member Hugh McManus believes the board’s Republican majority (Wildeboer, Mason, Barnhart, and Pat Bradford) has enough votes to dissolve the committee. Stephanie Kraybill is a registered Republican but tends to vote with the board’s two Democrats, McManus and Walker.

Kraybill says the board has not yet renewed Johnson’s contract for after this school year, and wonders if the Republican majority plans to dissolve the EDI department altogether.

The New Hanover County Board of Education meets Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. at the Board of Education Building at 1805 South 13th Street.

