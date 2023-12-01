New Hanover County Sheriff shares safety tips for holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Package stealing, car breaks ins, and fraud, all these things that can make your holiday season a little less merry. The New Hanover County Sheriff is sharing a few tips to help keep money in your wallet and the presents under your tree.

Christmas is known as time for friends, family and presents. However, it is also a time for thieves. A recent trade report shows in the last 12 months, porch pirates have stolen 8 billion dollars worth of goods

“Coming into the Christmas season, it’s so much fun and family gatherings. But we do need to be thoughtful because there are a lot of predators and evil people out there that are looking for people that they can steal from,” said New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon.

He also says that you should not leave any gifts or purses in the car. He says keep your wallet close by to help avoid pick pockets and try to only carry one credit card at a time.

“In your vehicles, if you leave your vehicle, do not leave, gifts, even your persons showing the vehicle because we’ve been having some vehicle break ins. So be real careful about that.”

But staying safe doesn’t stop there, many holiday thefts happen right on the doorstep. There are also tips you can follow to ensure your packages aren’t stolen from your front door.

Do not let your packages or any mail pile up.

Keep your front door well lit.

Stay in touch with your neighbors.

Schedule your deliveries and make sure you are home.

Try to use discreet boxing.

Try to use security signage at drop-off.

“Get the package as soon as you can, or have a neighbor get it, do not leave packages sitting out, people will come on your porches and steal the packages,” said McMahon.

Having door camera or video surveillance system can also cut down on potential thieves.

There’s another layer of protection you can use, the Sheriff’s office.

“We offer with the Sheriff’s office here, if you’re in the county and you’re out of town just notify us and we will come by and check your residence at least once a day. We want you to enjoy the Christmas season, have a great time, but be careful so you don’t become a victim.”

Sheriff McMahon says to give the sheriff’s office a call and let them know when you will be away, so a deputy they can drive by your home and make sure everything is still in place. He says people can get in touch with this program by calling the sheriff’s office or visiting their website.

“I wish everybody a merry Christmas. Have a great time with family and friends. Be careful and don’t make yourself an easy target.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.