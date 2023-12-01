Senior Connect
Murder suspects arrested after man killed at Greenville bar

A man is dead, and another person injured after a shooting at a Greenville Bar.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said two suspects are in custody after a shooting turned deadly at a bar in Greenville on Sunday night.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, a 911 call was made just before 11 p.m. for a gunshot victim located at Red at 28th on Pendleton Street.

Upon arrival, the Greenville Police Department said 38-year-old Keyon Devon Deshawn Robinson was found dead inside the bar with a gunshot wound. According to the coroner, Robinson was shot in the head.

Police said another person was hit by the gunfire and received non-life-threatening injuries.

Michael Range (left) and Dyquan Sweeney
Michael Range (left) and Dyquan Sweeney(Greenville Co. Detention Center)

On Friday, police said they charged Michael Range and Dyquan Sweeney with murder. According to arrest warrants, the suspects were identified through CCTV footage, the S.C. DMV and other investigative means.

Range and Sweeney are being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

