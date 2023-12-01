Man sentenced for possession of firearm during traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 28-year-old Michael Eugene Williams from Wilmington was sentenced to 85 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after he reached for a gun during a traffic stop in August of 2022.

He has six prior felony convictions, including burglary, selling heroin, trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by manufacturing, and conspiracy to traffic opium or heroin.

“According to court documents and other information presented in court, on August 29, 2022, officers with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle the defendant was driving. The defendant was the sole occupant of the vehicle and when deputies approached the vehicle, they detected an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. When asked by deputies to exit the vehicle, the defendant did so hesitantly and provided deputies with a false name. While outside the vehicle, the defendant failed to comply with deputies’ orders and a brief struggle ensued, during which, the defendant resisted officers and reached towards his waistband. The defendant was eventually handcuffed and a 9mm handgun was located in the defendant’s pants. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed approximately 62 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, and drug paraphernalia,” United States Attorney Michael Easley wrote in a press release.

