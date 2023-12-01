Senior Connect
Judge reverses order, adds District Attorney Ben David back to Wilmington Crime Lab lawsuit

(Source: WECT)
By Frances Weller
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eight months after dismissing District Attorney Ben David from a lawsuit linked to the Wilmington Crime Lab, the same judge has reversed that decision.

As our media partner WHQR first reported, Superior Court Judge W. Allen Cobb dismissed David from the lawsuit in February but reversed that decision last Wednesday. The decision, according to the WHQR report, was based on new evidence produced during the discovery process of the case. The judge’s order is in this WHQR report.

The former director of the Wilmington Police Department crime lab alleges that she was denied employment when the Sheriff’s Office took over the facility in 2019. Bethany Pridgen MacGillivray claims it was retaliation. She claims it was in direct response to her giving testimony under oath about concerns with the lab that authorities had not made public after the Wilmington Police Department fired William Peltzer, a lab chemist, for ‘untruthfulness.’ The lawsuit claims authorities downplayed Wilmington crime lab issues, and kept quiet about missing drugs.

David told WECT he’s not concerned that he’s been added back to the lawsuit.

“The claims against me and the DA’s office contained in the lawsuit are without merit,” David said. “I am confident that the truth will come to light if this case ever reaches a courtroom. My office will not be distracted by this matter.”

