Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Hilary Farr leaving ‘Love It or List It’ after 17 seasons

FILE -- Designer Hilary Farr and realtor David Visentin of HGTV's "Love It or List It."
FILE -- Designer Hilary Farr and realtor David Visentin of HGTV's "Love It or List It."(Business Wire via AP)
By Jordan Gartner and TMX staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) - Hilary Farr is leaving HGTV’s “Love It or List It” after 17 seasons, according to an announcement Friday from Warner Bros. Discovery.

“It’s been a wonderful 12 years. I’m so grateful to the network for their support and to my fans who have stayed loyal and true. David and I will remain friends forever and I expect him to be as fabulously and hilariously annoying as ever,” Farr said in a statement, referring to her co-star, real estate agent David Visentin.

“‘Love It or List It’ has had such a true impact on so many lives, including mine, but now it’s time for me to embrace new challenges that have come my way. If this is my legacy, it’s a great one,” Farr said.

“Working with Hilary has been a wild, unforgettable ride. I’d like to forget the mountain of ‘love its’ but hey, she’s a talented lady,” Visentin said. “Although we were rivals on the show, we became quick friends and shared countless memories. I look forward to continuing that friendship and wish her all the best in everything she does.”

Farr has starred on the show since it premiered in 2011 and appeared in 258 episodes during her run.

“It has been a joy working with Hilary for over a decade, showcasing her quick wit and ever-present charm in each episode,” said Loren Ruch, head of content, HGTV. “She and David will always be an esteemed HGTV duo, and the network looks forward to a new chapter for Love It or List It.”

HGTV said fans can catch a “Love It or List It” marathon from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST on Friday, or they can stream every episode on Max.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jeffrey Scott Haigler
Man arrested in connection to fatal hit and run in Brunswick Co.
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Both Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lanes heading into Wilmington to close for months starting Jan. 3
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police: Juvenile accused of shooting man at Sunset Park
Ben David's last day as district attorney is Sept. 4, 2024
District Attorney Ben David discusses why he’s not seeking re-election

Latest News

New Hanover County Sheriff shares holiday safety tips
New Hanover County Sheriff shares safety tips for holiday season
New Hanover County Board of Education
NHC Board of Education to consider dissolving Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion committee
High school Career Readiness Academy at Mosley closing
The result of a fire on Pierce Cemetary Road near Hallsboro in Columbus County on Dec. 1, 2023.
Officials identify two killed in Hallsboro area house fire