High school Career Readiness Academy at Mosley closing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools is closing the high school Career Readiness Academy at Mosley, per Chief Academic Officer Dr. Patrice Faison.

“Mosley has been an underutilized space in our district for quite some time, and it’s been an ongoing conversation for years about what to do about it. Despite our efforts to increase enrollment, there are currently only 63 high school students and 15 staff members,” Faison told WECT.

The district is also discussing the possibility of a Newcomers School at Mosley, but the high school program at the school is being phased out regardless.

“We recognize, of course, that this is going to be a significant change for the students and their families. However, because it’s such a small school, we can be very individualized in how we help them transition. We will have a transition plan in place for all 52 underclassmen, whether they choose to attend one of our other specialty high schools or their districted school,” Faison said.

Faison says the 15 dedicated staff members will each be placed in a new position in the district. The current staff includes:

Two English teachers staff

An IPG coach and SEL coach funded through an IPG grant

An instructional Coach

A math teacher

A social studies teacher

A PE Teacher

A science teacher

An EL teacher

An EC teacher

A CTE teacher

A Career Development Coordinator

A counselor

A half-time SSW

