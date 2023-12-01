Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: unsettled start to December

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for the first days of December will feature mild upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures ought to stay mild through Monday and then highs will fall back into the 50s.

A broad and disorganized low pressure system will begin to string together rain chances through early next week. Specifically: 20% for Friday, 50% for Friday night and Saturday, 70% for Saturday night, and 60% for Sunday. While the weekend won’t be a total washout, you’ll want to keep an eye on your WECT First Alert Weather App’s interactive radar, ahead of any outdoor plans.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

