Fire marshal: At least one dead after Hallsboro area house fire

HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - At least one person is dead following a house fire on Pierce Cemetary Road near Hallsboro, according to Columbus County Fire Marshal Shannon Blackman.

Officials say that crews responded to the scene after a call about a structure fire came in at 6:29 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

The fire was in the kitchen/bedroom area of the home, and responding departments included the Hallsboro Volunteer Fire Department and Lake Waccamaw EMS, per Blackman.

The investigation is ongoing.

