Family in Brunswick county remembers loved one who was killed in hit and run

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Loved ones of Joseph Willis Butler who was killed in a hit and run on Wednesday night, are speaking up and remembering his life.

Butler was 80 years old and lived in Brunswick County for his entire life. Family members say that he was a proud member of the community.

The family says Butler was part of the NAACP in Brunswick County, he was also a decan at Mt. Zion Baptist Missionary Church in Shallotte.

On Wednesday night Butler was hit by a car and passed away on the scene according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Family members say he was leaving church bible study when the incident occurred.

" At approximately 8:30 last night there was a vehicle that drove into the ditch over here off of NC 904. There was a gentleman who was a bystander trying to be a good samaritan who went to check on the individual who drove into the ditch. Unfortunately while crossing the street there was another vehicle that struck the pedestrian while crossing the roadway and the pedestrian passed away on scene,” said Sargent James Ballard of North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

His daughter Tania Butler Mitchell, says her father was a friend to everyone and always willing to lend a hand.

" My dad was the best. There are no words right now that I can express how I feel. I am in shock. My dad was very loving, he loved his community, church, my friends over the years. He was a great man and a lot of people respected my dad,” said Mitchell.

He worked for Brunswick County Schools for over 30 years, serving as a teacher and principal. Family also says he was the first of his eight siblings to attend college, they say he always cared about education.

" A role model, just phenomenal. Just a people person. Anytime somebody needed something he was always a phone call away. He never hesitated to help anyone, just overall amazing, said DeMetria Butler.

DeMetria, was Butler’s niece she said the loss of her uncle cuts deep.

“We’re trying to figure out how can someone hit somebody and just keep on going why didn’t you stop? We just want answers.”

But his family and friends aren’t focusing on the bad and instead remembering him for the good. They say it was in his character to help out a person in need, even in his final moments.

" I know he would not have done anything differently in trying to help a fellow decan that ran into the ditch. And he took it upon himself to stop and walk across the street to help him and that’s when he got hit with the car,” said Reverend Richard Thompson who is a cousin of Butler.

He said Butler’s passing is a big loss to the family. Those who knew him say, he was a light to the community and leaves a legacy that will continue to shine.

“He was like none other. He was like a brother and he was a brother. But he was like what I would call a breath of fresh air. Never out of 70-something years do I remember him without a smile and a glow,” said Barbara Ann Butler Stanley, Butler’s sister.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the investigation is still ongoing.

