Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Community invited to give input on parking program in Carolina Beach

Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach is holding an event to get input from the community about its paid parking program on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m.

Staff will present information related to the existing paid parking program, and the community will be able to speak their mind during a public comment period or via written comments online or at the meeting.

The feedback will be used to help the town develop its parking management plan.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Scott Haigler
Man arrested in connection to fatal hit and run in Brunswick Co.
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police: Juvenile accused of shooting man at Sunset Park
Ben David's last day as district attorney is Sept. 4, 2024
District Attorney Ben David discusses why he’s not seeking re-election
Land on the southern end of Topsail Beach.
Olson family pulls application for development on southern end of Topsail Beach

Latest News

Jeffrey Scott Haigler
Man arrested in connection to fatal hit and run in Brunswick Co.
Michael Range (left) and Dyquan Sweeney
Murder suspects arrested after man killed at Greenville bar
(Source: WECT)
Judge reverses order, adds District Attorney Ben David back to Wilmington Crime Lab lawsuit
The result of a fire on Pierce Cemetary Road near Hallsboro in Columbus County on Dec. 1, 2023.
Two people dead after Hallsboro area house fire