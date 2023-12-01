Community invited to give input on parking program in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach is holding an event to get input from the community about its paid parking program on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m.

Staff will present information related to the existing paid parking program, and the community will be able to speak their mind during a public comment period or via written comments online or at the meeting.

The feedback will be used to help the town develop its parking management plan.

