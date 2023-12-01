Commissioner: Both Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lanes heading into Wilmington to close for months

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Both lanes of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (U.S. 17/76/421) heading into Wilmington are set to close on Jan. 3 until the Azalea Festival in April, according to New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield Jr.

Then, Barfield says the lanes out of Wilmington toward Brunswick County are set to be closed for three months after the Azalea Festival in April.

The closures are to replace the bridge’s stringers, which are beams that help support the bridge.

