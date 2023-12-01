Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Commissioner: Both Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lanes heading into Wilmington to close for months

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Both lanes of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (U.S. 17/76/421) heading into Wilmington are set to close on Jan. 3 until the Azalea Festival in April, according to New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield Jr.

Then, Barfield says the lanes out of Wilmington toward Brunswick County are set to be closed for three months after the Azalea Festival in April.

The closures are to replace the bridge’s stringers, which are beams that help support the bridge.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating fatal hit and run in Brunswick Co.
Ben David's last day as district attorney is Sept. 4, 2024
District Attorney Ben David discusses why he’s not seeking re-election
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police: Juvenile accused of shooting man at Sunset Park
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit are asking...
Brunswick Co. law enforcement asking for public’s help in breaking-and-entering case

Latest News

Roadway cleared following three-vehicle crash in Southport
Drivers should expect a lane closure on the bridge each night from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight work planned for U.S. 17 bridge in Brunswick Co.
generic graphic
Gas leak at Military Cutoff Rd. and Commonwealth Dr. temporarily blocks roadways
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight work planned for U.S. 17 bridge in Brunswick Co.