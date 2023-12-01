Senior Connect
Coastal Horizons holds annual meeting

Close to 20 CHC Board of Trustees members were sworn in during the meeting(wect)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Horizons Center held its annual meeting Thursday at the Wilmington Convention Center. The non-profit treatment center leads the area in the opioid addiction battle. It’s also an umbrella agency for rape crisis intervention, mental health and integrated care services.

Close to 800 people including staff, state lawmakers, and elected city and county officials attended the meeting. Senator Michael Lee and Representative Ted Davis told the Coastal Horizons staff and board of trustees that the state is committed financially to Coastal Horizons.

“The General Assembly, educated and petitioned by our local and regional delegation of elected officials, has rightly seen how effective the Coastal Horizon Center is in serving those who need it most,” said Colin Hackman, Board of Trustees Chairman. “This funding, focused directly from the state budget, will insure we can continue to to promote healthier lives, stronger families and safer communities with more consistency than ever. The state’s support showcases what we locally have known for 53 years; that money spent helping the people that we serve saves lives and unites communities.”

Coastal Horizons now serves 53 counties in North Carolina.

