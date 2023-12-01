Coastal Carolina to play San Jose State in Hawai’i Bowl

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina is heading way out west for the football program’s fourth-ever bowl game.

It was announced Wednesday that the Chanticleers will play San Jose State in the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl on Dec. 23.

Coach Tim Beck shared his excitement for the last game of the year.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity for our seniors to play one game and we couldn’t be more excited to go to Hawai’i and play in the Hawai’i Bowl against a really good San Jose State football team,” said Beck.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m., with the game televised on ESPN.

The Chants are coming off a 7-5 season under first-year head coach Tim Beck. The Spartans are also coming off a 7-5 campaign and are heading to a bowl game for the second straight year.

Click here for ticket information.

Stay with WMBF News updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.