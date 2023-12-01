Wilmington lights up Live Oak Bank Pavilion for the holidays

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Community members enjoyed another Christmas season event, attending a tree lighting Thursday night at Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

The event kicked off with a special performance by the Roland-Grise Middle School singers.

The students sang classic songs like “Santa Claus is coming to town”, “Feliz Navidad”, and more.

Wilmington’s Mayor Bill Saffo, read a classic story, “T’was the Night before Christmas”.

Santa Claus then made his grand entrance and all the kids got to tell Santa what’s on their Christmas List.

