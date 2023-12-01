Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington lights up Live Oak Bank Pavilion for the holidays

Wilmington leaders flipped the switch Thursday night to light up a Christmas tree in Live Oak...
Wilmington leaders flipped the switch Thursday night to light up a Christmas tree in Live Oak Bank Pavilion(WECT STAFF)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Community members enjoyed another Christmas season event, attending a tree lighting Thursday night at Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

The event kicked off with a special performance by the Roland-Grise Middle School singers.

The students sang classic songs like “Santa Claus is coming to town”, “Feliz Navidad”, and more.

Wilmington’s Mayor Bill Saffo, read a classic story, “T’was the Night before Christmas”.

Santa Claus then made his grand entrance and all the kids got to tell Santa what’s on their Christmas List.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mac's Speed Shop
Mac’s Speed Shop closes Wilmington location
Authorities investigating fatal hit and run in Brunswick Co.
Land on the southern end of Topsail Beach.
Olson family pulls application for development on southern end of Topsail Beach
Ben David's last day as district attorney is Sept. 4, 2024
District Attorney Ben David discusses why he’s not seeking re-election
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire

Latest News

Christmas Tree
Celebrate the holidays at local parades, tree lightings, festivals and more
Weights
Wilmington to play host national weightlifting event
Live Oak Bank Pavilion to host tree lighting Nov. 30
Live Oak Bank Pavilion to host tree lighting Nov. 30
Local doctor discusses how cold weather affects joint pain