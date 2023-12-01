Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Car crashes into Harris Teeter in Leland

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A car crashed into the Harris Teeter in Leland on Friday afternoon, according to the Leland Police Department.

Per the LPD, the call came in at around 4 p.m.

The driver had a medical issue and hit the gas, crashing the car into the building. The damage to the building wasn’t severe enough for the store to be forced to close.

The driver was voluntarily taken to the hospital, and the scene was cleared by around 4:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Scott Haigler
Man arrested in connection to fatal hit and run in Brunswick Co.
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Both Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lanes heading into Wilmington to close for months starting Jan. 3
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police: Juvenile accused of shooting man at Sunset Park
Ben David's last day as district attorney is Sept. 4, 2024
District Attorney Ben David discusses why he’s not seeking re-election

Latest News

Man sentenced for possession of firearm during traffic stop
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Both Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lanes heading into Wilmington to close for months starting Jan. 3
The result of a fire on Pierce Cemetary Road near Hallsboro in Columbus County on Dec. 1, 2023.
Officials identify two killed in Hallsboro area house fire
Carolina Beach
Community invited to give input on parking program in Carolina Beach