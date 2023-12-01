Car crashes into Harris Teeter in Leland

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A car crashed into the Harris Teeter in Leland on Friday afternoon, according to the Leland Police Department.

Per the LPD, the call came in at around 4 p.m.

The driver had a medical issue and hit the gas, crashing the car into the building. The damage to the building wasn’t severe enough for the store to be forced to close.

The driver was voluntarily taken to the hospital, and the scene was cleared by around 4:40 p.m.

