‘Bubba Strong’: Chester 3-year-old fighting to walk again after losing mom in drunk driving crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last month, 3-year-old Jamison Johnson was only focused on one thing — his Halloween costume.

“He was so happy to be Bam-Bam,” Johnson’s father Clay Johnson said. “Only thing he talked about was he wanted to show his muscles off.”

Now, the kid everyone calls “Bubba” is showing off a different kind of strength.

On Oct. 25, Johnson was riding in the backseat of the car with his 5-year-old sister Natalee. Johnson’s mother, Kaitlyn Potter, was driving along Highway 72 near Chester, S.C. when an alleged drunk driver hit their car head-on reportedly driving 90 miles per hour, killing Potter — who was seven months pregnant — on the scene.

Jamison was airlifted to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte with severe brain trauma.

“Bubba was immediately sent to emergency surgery to have 12 to 15 pieces of his skull removed,” Clay Johnson said. “He’s very likely to never walk, talk, or eat again.”

It’s been a grueling five weeks of physical and occupational therapy for the 3-year-old, and his father says the family still isn’t sure what the future holds for “Bubba.”

“It’s been rough, and it’s not going to get easy either,” Clay Johnson said. “He’s got a very long road ahead of him.”

Johnson’s family has adopted the phrase “Bubba Strong” as they rally around this child fighting to get back home again. Clay Johnson says he’s leaned on his faith during these last few weeks, and that he believes his son’s story will inspire others one day.

“This was how Bubba’s life was written out,” Clay Johnson said. “I believe he’s going to come out of this, and he’s going to be able to tell his story one day. It’s going to change a lot of lives.”

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help with the medical bills, as well as the expenses for the necessary modifications for the family’s home when Jamison is released from the hospital.

