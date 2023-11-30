WMPO board discusses Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement options

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s Metropolitan Planning Organization Board talked Wednesday about whether to support a toll bridge as a replacement.

The state DOT has given the MPO board a deadline of February 1st to submit its answer. Members learned the NCDOT cannot implement a toll so for it to happen it must be requested by the local board.

While the local MPO did vote to explore all options for a new bridge, many members do not favor a toll to help pay for it.

“We have had the conversation around tolls for a long time and for me, it’s a state’s responsibility to maintain its infrastructure. Just like it’s my job to take care of my house. It’s no one else’s job to tell me to fix the windows of my home. It should not be the local jurisdictions, towns, counties, and cities to maintain state facilities,” New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said.

" If this were to happen, we’d be the first existing roadway to be replaced with a toll. I take issue with that when our taxes go to pay to maintain and replace existing roadways. I’m sure we will continue to have conversations to that effect”, Luke Waddell, Wilmington councilmember, said.

The local MPO Board recently voted to support the DOT in applying for federal bridge investment funding which could cover up to half of the cost of replacing the current span bridge.

