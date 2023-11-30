Wilmington to play host national weightlifting event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Convention Center will host the Nike USA Weightlifting 2023 North American Open Finals on Dec. 7-10.

According to organizers, this marks the first time USA Weightlifting (USAW) has hosted a national event in North Carolina.

“An estimated 1,700 athletes and spectators are expected to travel to Wilmington from all over the nation,” a news release from the Wilmington and Beaches Convention & Visitors Bureau states. “Participating Team USA athletes will include 2024 Olympic hopeful Danielle Gunnin, who is coming off the 2023 IWF World Championships; Ryan Sester, gold winner in the 102 kg weight class at the 2023 Pan American Championships; and Meredith Alwine, 2021 71 kg World Champion and 76 kg gold winner at the 2023 Pan American Championships.”

Competition will begin the morning of Thursday, Dec. 7, and will continue through the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 10.

For more information on the event and a schedule, click here.

“USA Weightlifting is very excited to be hosting the North American Open Finals in Wilmington,” said Pedro Meloni, USAW Director of Events & Sponsorship. “The city is beautiful, especially with the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean. The Wilmington Convention Center is a great venue, and the lively downtown area will surely be a treat for our visiting members and fans. We’re looking forward to a spectacular weekend in North Carolina and we’re very appreciative to the city for welcoming us with open arms.”

