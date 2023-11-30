Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington to play host national weightlifting event

Weights
Weights(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Convention Center will host the Nike USA Weightlifting 2023 North American Open Finals on Dec. 7-10.

According to organizers, this marks the first time USA Weightlifting (USAW) has hosted a national event in North Carolina.

“An estimated 1,700 athletes and spectators are expected to travel to Wilmington from all over the nation,” a news release from the Wilmington and Beaches Convention & Visitors Bureau states. “Participating Team USA athletes will include 2024 Olympic hopeful Danielle Gunnin, who is coming off the 2023 IWF World Championships; Ryan Sester, gold winner in the 102 kg weight class at the 2023 Pan American Championships; and Meredith Alwine, 2021 71 kg World Champion and 76 kg gold winner at the 2023 Pan American Championships.”

Competition will begin the morning of Thursday, Dec. 7, and will continue through the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 10.

For more information on the event and a schedule, click here.

“USA Weightlifting is very excited to be hosting the North American Open Finals in Wilmington,” said Pedro Meloni, USAW Director of Events & Sponsorship. “The city is beautiful, especially with the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean. The Wilmington Convention Center is a great venue, and the lively downtown area will surely be a treat for our visiting members and fans. We’re looking forward to a spectacular weekend in North Carolina and we’re very appreciative to the city for welcoming us with open arms.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mac's Speed Shop
Mac’s Speed Shop closes Wilmington location
Land on the southern end of Topsail Beach.
Olson family pulls application for development on southern end of Topsail Beach
Authorities investigating fatal hit and run in Brunswick Co.
Wilmington International Airport
Delta announces nonstop flights from Wilmington to Minneapolis/St. Paul
Ben David's last day as district attorney is Sept. 4, 2024
District Attorney Ben David discusses why he’s not seeking re-election

Latest News

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Brunswick...
Authorities investigating fatal hit and run in Brunswick Co.
Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit are asking...
Brunswick Co. law enforcement asking for public’s help in breaking-and-entering case
Carolina Beach paid parking.
Carolina Beach to offer some free parking in December
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police: Juvenile accused of shooting man at Sunset Park